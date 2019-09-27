3 held after students clash on UoP Campus

PESHAWAR: Police arrested three accused after a clash between two groups of students at the University of Peshawar on Thursday.

It was reported that son of a police officer allegedly opened fire after a clash between students at the campus. The reports said that two people were wounded in the clash. A police official said two accused Shayan and Abdul Haleem were arrested while one Imam Saeed escaped.

“A scuffle took place between two groups of students in the Political Science Department of the University of Peshawar in which reportedly one student fired two shots. The police and university administration rushed to the place and arrested two accused. A case was being lodged on the report of the students. The police is impartial and will perform duties without favour,” said Commandant Campus Police Waseem Khalil.

Ilyas Bilour says SCCI to take all chambers on board

Leader of Businessman Forum, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, has greeted the newly-elected office-bearers of the Bajaur, Swat, Haripur, Kohat, Dir and Gadoon chambers of commerce and industry.

In a press statement, he hoped the newly elected office-bearers the chambers would serve the business community with full dedication and zeal.

The Businessmen Forum leader hoped they would play their important role in resolving problems of the business community. He assured that the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) would take all the chambers on board and make efforts for addressing the issues of the business community with consultation and coordination.Ilyas Bilour said the win of the Businessmen Forum candidates in the recent SCCI election showed the community trust in the group headed by him.

Four police officers transferred

Four senior police officers were transferred on Thursday.

A notification issued from the Central Police Office said Mohammad Ali Khan was directed to report to the Central Police Office while Mazharul Haq was posted as Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara in his place.

Also, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi was posted RPO of Bannu while Tahir Ayub was posted deputy inspector general of Counter-Terrorism Department.