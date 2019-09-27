close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Two women among 3 killed

Peshawar

MARDAN: Three persons, including two women, were killed in the limits of Katlang Police Station, police sources said. The sources said one Rashid and two women were travelling in a car when Iftikhar and Ikhtiyar, a resident of Nabi Killay in Chota Lahor, Swabi, allegedly opened fire on them. As a result, Rashid and the two women identified as Bas Bibi and Anila Bibi died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to the hospital Katlang.

