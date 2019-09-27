close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Three of a family killed in roof collapse

Peshawar

CHAKDARRA: A man, his son and grandson were killed and three others sustained injuries when a roof of a small house collapsed in Malakand University, official sources said on Thursday.

They said a security guard of Malakand University, retired Subedar Major Shah Zareen, his son Taib Khan and his grandson Anas Khan were asleep when the roof of the university residential quarter collapsed, killing the three on the spot. Three other members of the family sustained injuries in the incident.

Soon after the incident, the local people reached the place and retrieved the bodies and rescued the injured. The injured were shifted to Peshawar hospital. The deceased persons were laid to rest at the native graveyard in Shamozai. Malakand University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Gul Zaman and others attended the funeral prayers.

