CM to meet educational needs of needy child

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of video on social media, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday announced to sponsor the education of a child and to meet the needs of his family members.

The video of an underage child went viral on the social media who was to driving qingqi to meet his family needs. The chief minister directed the official to

enroll the child on the school and promised to fund his study.

The chief minister stated that the basic purpose behind the provision of assistance to the child was to implement the ‘Riasat-e- Madina’ governance model in the country as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.