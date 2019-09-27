CM distributes laptop among special children

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday the commitment of the provincial government to increase the quota for special citizens in government service from 2 per cent to 4 per cent would be implemented soon after the passing of relevant Act from the provincial assembly.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony amongst special students of the newly merged tribal districts, the chief minister stated that 1700 new posts were created in the Social Welfare Department and 450 persons were also recruited. The chief minister reiterated that the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures for the welfare of citizens in the tribal districts, adding that the distribution of laptop amongst special students is first of the many steps to be taken for promotion and development of the education sector in the tribal districts.

The chief minister also handed cheques for Rs10,000 and committed to give Rs20,000 per month to the special persons in future.—Bureau report