Dengue awareness walk

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Thursday organised an awareness walk to sensitise people about dengue.

The walk, which was started from outside the Peshawar Press Club building, culminated at the same point after passing through various roads. Led by District Health Officer Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, the participants of the walks were holding banners inscribed with an awareness message about mosquito-borne disease. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nasir Shah, the head of the dengue cell and deputy district health officer, said that so far 175 suspected or probable cases of dengue had been reported in the district.

“We have been adopting all sorts of precautionary measures to deal with the situation but people shouldn’t be worried or create panic as the National Institute of Health is yet to confirm either these cases reported in the district are of dengue or not,” he added. He said that Mansehra was still prone to mosquito-borne disease as NIH had confirmed two cases of dengue last year.