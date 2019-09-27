Doctors, paramedics extend protest to HMC

PESHAWAR: The doctors, paramedics and nursing staff extended the protest on Thursday to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), suspending health services in the outpatient department of the hospital.

The Grand Health Alliance, an association of all health workers of public sector hospitals, had called for the protest.

The health workers launched the protest on Wednesday against the alleged privatisation of government health facilities in the province.

They opposed the proposed District Health Authority (DHA) and the Regional Health Authority (RHA) and vowed to stop privatisation of the government hospitals in the name of reforms.

The doctors announced a phase-wise protest in the government hospitals and started the protest from the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar and Mardan Medical Complex (MMC).

In both the tertiary care hospitals, the hospital authorities were aware of the strike call given by GHA but were unable to ensure uninterrupted health services.

All outpatient departments, operation theaters and all other health services remained suspended in the two teaching hospitals, KTH and MMC.

“The KTH was already in deep crisis but the patients badly suffered due to the strike of the health workers on Wednesday. There was no one from the hospital administration to take note of the patients’ suffering in the hospital,” said a senior physician of the hospital.

He said the hospital administration had left the patients at the mercy of protesting health workers. Besides OPDs, all surgical procedures and other important investigations were postponed due to the protest.

The patients were given an emergency cover but that was insufficient due to lack of adequate staff. The KTH is facing a lack of regular administration and mismanagement in the Board of Governors (BoG) of the hospital.

The medical director and hospital director of KTH were recently appointed on acting charge basis but were unable to regulate the attendance of the staff. There is no proper system of check and balance and some of the doctors just come for attendance and then start leaving the institution around 11 am.

Besides the KTH, patients also suffered in the MMC where the protesting health workers completely suspended services in the hospital.

Members of the GHA said they had called off their earlier protest on request of the government and had assured them that their input would be added to the DHA and the RHA. “They kept us in the dark and submitted the bill of the DHA and the RHA in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. We will never allow the government to implement this dubious Act and would use all our energy to stop privatisation of the state-run health facilities in the province,” the GHA leadership said in a statement. The GHA officials said that before the implementation of DHA and RHA, the PTI government should tell the nation and media what improvement the MTI Act had brought to the health institutions and patients in the province.

In HMC, the protesting health workers suspended OPDs and later held a demonstration outside the administration block and chanted slogans against the PTI government, Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan and Dr Nausherwan Burki, and held them responsible for the deteriorating health services in the province.

The health workers said they would suspend health services in the Lady Reading Hospital on Friday. In LRH, the protesting health workers said, health practitioners from all over KP would gather and then take out a protest rally and stage a sit-in in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

