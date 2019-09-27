Deal for terminal capacity, supply of gas inked

Islamabad :Universal Gas Distribution Company (UGDC) and leading Singapore based Commodity Multinational, Trafigura has reconfirmed their cooperation agreement for the terminal capacity and supply of LNG / gas to UGDC, says a press release.

Trafigura has a long-standing presence in Pakistan and it owns the excess capacity, which is the capacity not contracted by PLTL, in the terminal of Pakistan Gas Port Consortium Limited (PGPC). Trafigura will use some of capacity to import LNG and sell gas to UGDC. The agreement was signed by CEO of UGDC Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha and Fadi Mitri, Business Development and Origination- LNG and Gas, Trafigura.

Officials of both the companies and Managing Director of BW LNG Yngvil Eriksson Asheim was also present.