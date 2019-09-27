Comsats opens prototyping facility

Islamabad : The hands-on skills of engineering and technology students need to be polished in order to make them globally competitive in the technology skills market.

These remarks were made by Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Rector CUI while inaugurating the Rapid Prototyping Facility on the Comsats University's Islamabad Campus.

"The Comsats University Islamabad has always strived to provide state of the art facilities to students and faculty members in order to help them realise impactful research projects. Resultantly, it has emerged among the top universities of the country, being globally ranked among Top 600 universities of the world," he said.

The rector said the Rapid Prototyping Facility will be accessible to university students and faculty members as well as collaborating industries, having all major mechanical and electrical equipment required to fabricate products under one roof.

Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Sciences, said design fabrication time was also expected to be reduced due to the available machines which will be able to undertake gas/argon welding, power hack saw, universal milling, hydraulic pressing, spot welding, industrial CNC drilling, lathe machine work, industrial grinding and electronic circuit fabrication as well as 3D Printing among others.