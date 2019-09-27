Suo moto powers for ombudspersons suggested to take prompt action

Islamabad : Provincial Ombudspersons on Harassment against Women on Thursday suggested amending the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010 to give suo moto powers to the Ombudspersons so that prompt action can be taken in case of any such incidents.

They were speaking at a round table organized by National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW). The event was aimed at reviewing the implementation of the “Protection against harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010” as it approaches ten years of its enactment.

The Chairperson NCSW chaired the panel discussions which focused on identifying gaps and challenges in implementation of the law from implementer and complainant’s perspective as well as proposal to address the issues. The round table was attended by parliamentarians, representatives of the civil society organisations and government officials.

The ombudspersons also demanded capacity building of harassment committees. Ombudsperson for Punjab Rukhsana Gillani suggested amending the law to bring educational institutions under its ambit and add definition of harassment on social media in the law. She also stressed for establishing regional offices for the ombudsperson to facilitate the complainants. She said that Governor Punjab has agreed to have regional office in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Ombudsperson for Baluchistan Sabira Islam termed mindset as the biggest hurdle in the way of implementation of the law. She said that most of the complaints they receive are from health and education departments.

Ombudsperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Rakhshanda Naz said that the since February 11, they have received 39 complaints with one complaint from a man and other from women. She highlighted the lack of awareness about the law in general public. “Not only people but also the high level bureaucrats refer cases to the Ombudsperson which have nothing to do with the Harassment Act.”

According to her, the biggest hurdle in the effective implementation of law is the ‘courts’ parallel stay.’ “Those who feel that the decision is going to be against them immediately go to court and take a stay,” she said.

The experts on law, on the other hand, didn’t agree to bring any change in the law. Senator Farhat Ullah urged the stakeholders to be vigilant of the fact that sue moto powers have been misused in past. Dr Fauzia Saeed stressed for sensitization and training of the stakeholders instead of changing the law and urged ombudspersons to refrain from tweeting and issuing press release regarding the cases.