Islamabad students eligible for admission to Punjab medical colleges

Islamabad :The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has allowed students from Islamabad Capital Territory to apply for admission to government medical and dental colleges in Punjab as per the last year’s admission policy.

The development comes after the protest of those students.

In a letter issued by its registrar, the PMDC said there were desperate complaints from Islamabad's students, who had appeared in the MDCAT test held by the University of Health Sciences, Lahore, about the seats in Punjab medical and dental colleges.

It said there was no change in the regulations for MBBS and BDS admissions, house job and internships between 2018 and 2019 and that the University of Health Sciences, Lahore, would continue with admissions in MBBS and BDS courses as per the guidance issued in 2018.

The PMDC said the University of Health Sciences, Lahore, should take immediate necessary steps according to the existing MBBS/BDS admission policy for the students, who sat the MDCAT 2019 test conducted by it.

It said as very little time was left to receive applications from the students (deadline is September 30, 2019), the University of Health Sciences had been told to take immediate action and begin receiving admission applications from the students with Islamabad domicile.