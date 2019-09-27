Sufficient social capital now exists for ‘Ehsaas’ to take off

Islamabad :In the form of 573,000 community organisations and 9 million households formed by Rural Support Programmes (RSPs) over the past three decades, sufficient social capital now exists for ‘Ehsaas’ and National Poverty Graduation Programme to take off.

The comment made part of a discussion on ‘poverty graduation’ programmes in Pakistan, role of private sector and RSPs in rural enterprise development held at Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN) two-day RSPs Annual Strategy Retreat 2019 in Bhurban.

The two-day event was a forum for strategic coordination, experience sharing, networking, and showcasing of new initiatives by Rural Support Programmes (RSPs). This year the discussion focused on ‘poverty graduation’ programmes in Pakistan, role of private sector and RSPs in rural enterprise development to reduce rural poverty, and strengthening legal empowerment for women through community-based paralegals.

The retreat was well-attended by representatives from all four provincial governments and AJK and GB, community representatives, diplomats, donors and development practitioners, including the Additional Chief Secretary of Punjab Captain (r) Aijaz Ahmad, Additional Chief Secretary AJ&K Dr Syed Asif Hussain, and Deputy Head of Mission Sigbjorn Tenfjord from Norwegian Embassy.

Speaking about the ‘Ehsaas’ programme launched by the government during his inaugural address, Chairman RSPN Shoaib Sultan Khan emphasized on the outreach RSPs possess in reaching every household in Pakistan for socio-economic empowerment that offers value addition to the government’s national initiative.

The first session revolved around Poverty Graduation where a heavy focus was laid upon the impact of financial interventions such as the Community Investment Fund (CIF) has in helping poorest women earn an income, increase monthly savings and eventually, moving out of chronic poverty. It is a revolving fund owned, run and managed by communities themselves, and offers a socially viable and financially stable model that ensures a rural woman’s access to capital, creating a second source of income for the family.

In three projects run by Sarhad Rural Support Programme in five KP districts: Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Chitral and Swat, around 6,000 women (from a sample of 11,000) reported an average income increase of Rs6,122 per month, of which 35 per cent was invested in better education and health services of their children. From the poverty score of 0-23, 2653 women have been able to graduate out of poverty as a result of the financial assistance provided through the CIF.

Former Country Representative of International Fund for Agricultural Development Qaim Shah said, “Poverty data to determine official poverty line in Pakistan has not been made available since Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement Survey done since 2014-2015” which is a necessary tool for practitioners to have to work on poverty reduction. He also talked about the experience of previous poverty graduation programmes conducted in Pakistan over the years, which cite livestock as the most common asset of communities in increasing an asset’s worth and the family’s savings over time.

Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Programme running in 10 districts shows that economic empowerment of communities through income generating interventions also contributed to political empowerment as it helped them get released from bonded labour and so affecting voting choices. It also brought a 41 per cent reduction in unemployment rate in those 10 districts, and living and health conditions improved for 76 per cent of the programme beneficiaries through infrastructure support.

Representatives from implementing partners of European Union-funded SUCCESS programme being run in Sindh, talked about the Government of Sindh’s latest Poverty Reduction Strategy (PRS) that builds upon the gains made from economic and infrastructural investments made in rural communities across Sindh through European Union’s support. With a budget of Rs72 billion, the strategy targets employment opportunities, enterprise development and community infrastructural development to address rural poverty across all districts of Sindh.

Speakers during this session reiterated that poverty graduation programmes are although replicable and scalable, but they should not be taken as a one-off intervention. These require constant monitoring and reassessment to yield sustainable outcome-driven results, where linkages and partnerships of households is key. Pakistan ranked 150th out of 189 on the Human Development Index, 148th out of 149 on Gender Parity, and 7th most vulnerable to climate change, has developed a need for dedicated poverty graduation approach. Previous approaches provide evidence that supporting the rural poor through responses like asset transfers and vocational training and linking them to markets and value chains [after graduation] can move them up the poverty ladder sustainably.

The participants also had extensive discussion on legal challenges faced by poor women in rural areas with representatives of the community paralegals, supported by RSPs, sharing their experiences. A panel discussion with the CEOs of RSPs on development opportunities and challenges in the next five years with regards to poverty reduction and women empowerment marked the conclusion of the meet up. They were of the conclusion that tested and proven graduation models and social mobilisation capacity can be combined to deliver the Poverty Graduation Model.