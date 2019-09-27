Islamabad as clean green model city promised

Islamabad :While promising to develop Islamabad as a clean green model city under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adviser to the premier climate change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said a crackdown would be launched on the misuse of green belts and encroachments to ensure the 'green spirit' of Islamabad's master plan.

He was chairing a meeting held following a meeting in which the prime minister had shown displeasure at the deteriorated environmental conditions of the capital and ordered the formation of a committee to develop a comprehensive plan for converting Federal Capital into a model clean and green city.

The committee to be headed by Malik Amin Aslam comprises the climate change secretary, CDA chairman, Islamabad's chief commissioner, DG EPA, representatives of MCI and others.

It will focus on the protection of existing green areas with a complete ban on any structural development in these areas through regulatory measures and will consider reclaiming previous green areas and developing additional green areas in the city and would submit its plan to the prime minister within 45 days.

The adviser to the PM directed the relevant departments to provide data on the total number of green belts, encroachments made and city's master plan.

The issue pertaining to throwing garbage on the green belt, illegal and authorized car parking areas on such places and violation by cooperative housing societies also came under discussion in the meeting.