Rs3m drugs, surgical equipment contributed

Islamabad : The World Health Organisation (WHO) handed over Rs3 million worth of medicines and surgical equipment to Pakistan for the earthquake-affected people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The medical supplies have been rushed to Mirpur.

The gesture was preceded by an assessment carried out by a joint team of the Health Ministry and WHO to ascertain the extent of losses in the earthquake-affected areas. The team worked in the area for over 18 hours to complete the task.

Speaking at a handing over ceremony here on Thursday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza thanked WHO for always standing by the people of Pakistan in difficult times. “We stand with the people and government of AJK in these testing times and are in touch with the AJK Prime Minister and Health Minister. The Executive Directors of Islamabad’s hospitals are also in touch with hospitals in AJK for provision of any required assistance,” he said. Basic Health Units in close proximity to Mirpur have been badly damaged by the earthquake. Three teams have already been dispatched to the areas for assistance.