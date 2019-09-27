9 arrested

Islamabad :The Islamabad Police have arrested nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered mobile phone, narcotics, valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Tarnol police arrested Qasim Khan and recovered 1190 grams hashish from him. Golra Police arrested accused, Abdullah, involved in theft. Sabzi Mandi Police arrested accused, Usman Abbas, and recovered two snatched mobile phone from him.

Shehzad Town Police arrested accused, Abdul Kareem, and recovered 150 gram hashish from him. Khanna Police arrested bootleggers, Faisal Naseem, and recovered 120 litres wine from him. Nilor Police recovered one 12 bore gun from the possession of accused, Shokat. Koral Police arrested accused, Sarfraz, involved in theft. Shalimar Police arrested two accused including Sayra and Adnan. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.