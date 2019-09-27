Dengue claims 2 more lives at allied hospitals taking toll to 7

Rawalpindi :Another two patients died of dengue fever here at Holy Family Hospital taking the total number of deaths so far caused by the infection at the allied hospitals in town to seven as the population in this region of the country has been facing the worst ever outbreak of the infection in the history.

In last three weeks, the infection claimed seven lives at the allied hospitals, five at HFH and two at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that the three teaching hospitals in town including HFH, BBH and District Headquarters Hospital have tested as many as 550 patients positive in last 48 hours that amounts to 275 patients of the infection reported per day.

In last 24 hours, the three hospitals received 275 confirmed patients of the infection while results in 212 cases were being awaited on Thursday. Just two days back, on Tuesday, a total of 780 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals while on Thursday, the number of admitted patients crossed the figure of 870.

Just two weeks back, on September 12, the allied hospitals were receiving around 100 confirmed patients of dengue fever per day on average and at that time, it was expected that if there would be no check on the spread of dengue fever, the allied hospitals would be receiving around 300 patients per day in next few days.

According to details, all the five patients died of the infection at the HFH were residents of the federal capital, three from Union Council Koral and one each from UC Tarlai and Rawat.

To date, as many as 4,510 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever at the allied hospitals of which 2,343 were tested positive at the HFH, 1201 at BBH and 966 at DHQ Hospital.

It is important to mention here that well over 1600 patients confirmed positive at the allied hospitals were residents of the federal capital though they received treatment at the allied hospitals while around 2800 confirmed patients were from Rawalpindi district. As many as 40 of the confirmed 4510 patients reached allied hospitals from other districts.