Abolishing BTB Zones raises many questions

ISLAMABAD: The abolishing of Broadening of Tax Base (BTB) Zones by FBR have raised important questions how the broadening of narrowed base will be done by overburdened operational wings whose attentions were stuck up for materialising an ambitious tax collection target of Rs5,503 billion.

The FBR’s BTB zones were established with approval of Board in Council so the question arises if the FBR got any approval from any competent forum to abolish BTB zones.

Secondly, the BTB undertook important task by undertaking plaza mapping in important metropolitans, collected data from key housing societies and built up hundreds of thousands of potential cases where information was collected in such shape that could be converted into taxability. Even FBR former chairman Tariq Pasha publicly praised the work done by the BTB Wing and had stated that the amnesty scheme announced in May/June 2018 got success because of spadework done by the BTB. On other hand, the number of return filers increased from 1.6 to 2.5 million so the BTB helped create an environment where non-filers were forced to come into tax system. Now the question arises how the crucial information collected by the BTB Zones will not be wasted and will be ensured that it will be utilised in such a shape that can result into broadening of tax base.

Thirdly, the FBR took decision to establish BTB authority through an act of Parliament in 2017 after experiencing that the task of broadening tax base could not be done by operational and policy wings of Inland Revenue Service (IRS). What has changed now that the field formations would be capable enough to broaden the tax base and materialise the revenue collection simultaneously when there will be more focus on revenue collection under the IMF loan agreement.