Fri Sep 27, 2019
September 27, 2019

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Model court announces verdict today

September 27, 2019

MULTAN: Model court Multan has reserved judgment in model Qandeel Baloch murder case which will be announced today (Friday).

The hearing of the case has been concluded and the court has reserved judgment following the completion of cross questioning and arguments by the lawyers of both sides.

Model Qandeel Baloch was allegedly murdered by her brother on July 15, 2016 for honour.

Police had arrested Qandeel’s brother Wasim as main accused. He had also confessed his crime as well.

In the last hearing of the case, the accused including Wasim, Mufti Qavi, Haq Nawaz, Aslam Shaheen and Abdul Basit appeared in the court while Qandeel’s mother was also present in the court.

It is pertinent to mention that the decision of the case will be announced after prolonged judicial proceedings spanning 3 years, 2 months and 11 days.

