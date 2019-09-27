NAB chief listens to people’s complaints

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (R) Javed said that NAB is committed to eradicating corruption and to nab corrupt elements with iron hands by adopting “Accountability for All” policy.

“The topmost priority of anti-corruption watchdog is to eradicate corruption and return the looted money to affectees of Mudarba/Musharka and Housing Scams by utilising all resources,” he said while listening the public complaints of people related to corruption and corrupt practices.

After assuming the responsibilities of NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had announced personally listening public complaints of people related to corruption and corrupt practices on each last Thursday of every month. In line with his promise, the NAB chairman listen public complaints on each last Thursday by listening public’s complaints personally and issue necessary directions as per law in orders to resolve the problems of people related to their complaints about corruption and corrupt practices.

Besides, personal hearing of complaints at NAB Headquarters, the NAB chairman has directed all director generals of NAB based in Regional Bureaus of NAB to listen public complaints personally at their respective offices.

The NAB chairman listened public complaints patiently in Khuli Ketchery and issued necessary directions. The people came from all corners of country lauded the personal interest and untiring efforts of Chairman NAB’s firm resolve in order to eradicate corruption.

The NAB chairman directed all DGs to computerise people’s complaints, inform them about status of their complainant and take the cases to their logical conclusion within 10 months. He directed all officers to deal the complainants with respect, besides ensuring to uphold their self-respect.

The chairman Said NAB has arrested 43 accused persons in Mudarba/Musharka Scams. “All such cases are at different stages of hearing in respected accountability courts,” he said.

According to Gallup and Gillani survey, he said 59 percent have shown confidence upon NAB, and the NAB has recovered Rs71 billion during the last 22 months which is a record achievement.