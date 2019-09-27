FBR protecting its officials involved in malpractice: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday observed that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is protecting its officers instead of taking strict actions against them for causing loss of millions of rupees to national exchequer.

The court directed the FBR to submit report within two weeks regarding the approval of prime minister for initiating a regular inquiry against its officials allegedly involved in the matter, allowing refund of vouchers to some companies.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising acting Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Munib Akhtar heard an appeal filed by the FBR against the verdict of Federal Service Tribunal, acquitting its official allegedly involved in allowing refund of vouchers worth Rs87 million to three companies in Karachi.

The court directed the FBR to submit report within three months regarding the outcome of inquiry being conducted against its officials involved in the matter.

The court also directed FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi to submit report within two weeks regarding the approval from prime minister for taking action against its officials involved in the instant matter.

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and Hafiz S A Rehman, counsel for FBR appeared before the court.

As per the case, the FBR had removed Abdul Hameed Anjum, its official, allegedly involved in allowing refund of vouchers worth of Rs87 million to three companies in Karachi.

The official, however, had challenged his removal before the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) which had acquitted him from the alleged charges with the ruling that no evidence was found against the petitioner to support the allegations.

Similarly, two other officials -- Ashfaq Ali Tuneuo, Additional Commissioner, FBR, Karachi and Ameerul Haq, Senior Auditor, allegedly involved in the matter -- had also moved the Federal Service Tribunal however, the Tribunal had remanded their cases to the Federal Board of Revenue with the direction to decide the departmental appeal of both the officials.

On Thursday, the court asked the latest position of the cases pertaining to the two officials. Hafiz S A Rehman, counsel for FBR, informed the court that in pursuance of its last order, the FBR had constituted a fact finding committee for probing the case against the two officials.

The learned counsel further submitted that after investigating the matter in detail, the fact finding committee had recommended initiating a regular inquiry against Ashfaq Ali Tanueo.

FBR chairman informed the court that they had sent a summary to the prime minister for getting his approval for initiating a regular inquiry against the official.