NAB asks its officials to avoid unnecessary calls

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) head office Islamabad directed all the regional directorates to avoid unnecessary and repeated calls to serving and retired government officers to minimise their logistic and financial burden.

In the same NAB official letter written by Shakeel Ahmed Nagra, Additional Director Coordination of Operations Division of NAB head office Islamabad (copy of which is available with The News) it was also directed to follow the inquiry and investigation proceedings in the line with the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and NAB’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). NAB sources informed ‘The News’ that there are many serving and retired officials of federal government, provincial governments and autonomous bodies facing NAB inquiries and some of them are witnesses of the corruption matters; and are being called many times for investigations and to record their statements.