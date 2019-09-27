Pak Navy observes Maritime Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy observed World Maritime Day 2019 in coordination with International Maritime Organisation (IMO). World Maritime Day is observed internationally during last week of September every year under the auspices of IMO.

The theme adopted by IMO for this year’s World Maritime Day was ‘Empowering Women in Maritime Community’ aimed at creating environment and developing career opportunities for women in the maritime domain.

In his message on World Maritime Day, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that with renewed impetus on maritime sector following the development of CPEC, maritime activities in Pakistan are bound to increase manifolds.

Therefore, he said building capacities to capitalise on the economic opportunities offered by the maritime sector, especially participation of women constituting about half of our population, is considered vital

for accruing benefits offered by country’s maritime potential.

“There is a need to create environment and career development opportunities for women in maritime administration, ports and

maritime training institutions which has become a fundamental imperative for long term development,” he said.

Events like World Maritime Day play an important role in enhancing maritime awareness in the country. On the occasion of the day, Pakistan Navy undertook a range of activities to underscore the importance of maritime sector with special emphasis on the contribution of women in this field in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.