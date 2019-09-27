Grassroots cricket comes to a standstill

Club cricket activities across the country have come to a standstill following the approval of new constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that promises overhauling the entire system but when it comes to taking practical steps, nothing has been done so far to regarding grassroots activities.

District cricket associations have been disbanded while the city cricket setup has yet to be formed. Tough conditions have been put in place for club formation and even for activities at that level. The new PCB constitution was approved on August 9. Since then we have seen the formation of provincial teams but not the provincial associations. Generally, administrative setups come first followed by activities.

PCB Director (Domestic Cricket Operation) Haroon Rashid has issued letters to all district cricket associations, saying, “Under the new PCB Constitution 2019 promulgated vide notification dated August 19, district cricket associations have ceased to exist and office-bearers are no longer recognised by the PCB. Subsequently, the provincial committee constituted to run the affairs of district associations for the interim period stand abolished and is no more in existence.”

The same letter was also sent to the ad hoc committee of the Rawalpindi District Cricket Association, the worst ever administrative body of the city.

In the shortest time, the committee was seen charging money from clubs to organise tournaments, holding lavish receptions and increasing the number of clubs in the city to over 100. One wonders what would be the fate of these clubs when and if genuine scrutiny is conducted.

Pakistan’s cricket season has already begun. This is the time when clubs get into action. The PCB in its new constitution has set tough conditions for formation of clubs as they all have to register themselves under the Society Act.

Even holding tournaments among clubs has become almost impossible. Under the new PCB clause, the organiser has to seek the board’s approval before organising such tournaments. With the request, they are required to deposit Rs500,000 as fee for hosting the event. If the competition is to be shown on TV, the fee will be Rs1.5 million.

Such conditions have made it difficult for organisers to generate cricket activities at the very start. The season has seen no activity at the grassroots level and even genuine clubs are unclear as to when they would be get a chance to play approved tournaments. When ‘The News’ questioned Haroon Rashid on this stalemate, he said provincial associations would soon be given final shape. “I think the picture will get clear once the provincial associations are given final shape.”

When asked how a club can afford paying Rs500,000 to organise a tournament, he said the PCB would look into it for clubs having genuine case. “What we want is to discourage fake tournaments being organised for reasons other than game’s promotion. If we see there is a genuine case we may waive off the fee,” Haroon said.