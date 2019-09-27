Chappell retires as Australia selector

SYDNEY: Australia are on the hunt for a new national selector after Greg Chappell announced his retirement from the game on Thursday.

The former Australian skipper, who played 87 Tests and 74 One-Day Internationals, had been Cricket Australia’s national talent manager for the past nine years as well as a selector. Former Test wicketkeeper Graham Manou will take over an expanded role of national talent and pathway manager, with a replacement selector to be named at a later date.

The current panel consists of Chappell, chairman Trevor Hohns and coach Justin Langer. Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts paid tribute to the 71-year-old for his “exemplary service” to the game.