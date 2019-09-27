China plays vital role in global poverty reduction

BEIJING: China has made important contributions to the sustainable development goal of poverty reduction worldwide, according to a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

With implementation of the precise poverty alleviation strategy, China has achieved remarkable results in the tough battle against poverty, the ministry said in a report titled China’s Progress Report on Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2019).

From the end of 2015 to the end of 2018, the number of people living in poverty in rural areas decreased from 55.75 million to 16.6 million, with their per capita disposable income rising from 7,653 yuan (about 1,093 US dollars) to 10,371 yuan, the report said.

The country worked actively for the international community to identify poverty reduction as a priority in implementing the 2030 sustainable development agenda.Through China-UN Peace and Development Fund and South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund, China and its partners have implemented nearly 100 poverty reduction projects in the relevant developing countries.