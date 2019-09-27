Emirati becomes first Arab to reach ISS

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan: An Emirati has made history as the first Arab to reach the International Space Station, after blasting off from Kazakhstan.

The Russian spacecraft carrying Hazzaa al-Mansoori of the United Arab Emirates, who was accompanied by Russia´s Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, docked Wednesday after a six-hour trip.

The three "entered the orbiting lab and joined six of their station crew mates for a joyful crew greeting ceremony today," NASA tweeted. A video shows the new arrivals entering head first through a hatch to join their grinning colleagues, who welcomed them with floating hugs.

Mansoori, 35, received support from around the world ahead of what he described as his "dream" mission. In Dubai, a crowd gathered at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre to watch the launch, erupting in cheers and dubbing Mansoori a national hero. Some carried UAE flags. Dubai´s iconic Burj Khalifa, the world´s tallest skyscraper, lit up the moment of blast-off.

Mansoori will spend eight days on the ISS and will be the first Emirati and the first Arab on the orbiting laboratory, but not the first Muslim. Writing on Twitter before the launch at Baikonur space centre, the former pilot in the UAE armed forces said he was "filled with this indescribable feeling of glory and awe".

"Today I carry the dreams and ambition of my country to a whole new dimension. May Allah grant me success in this mission," he said. The day before the launch, he said he would record his prayer routine on the ISS and broadcast it to people on Earth.

"As a fighter pilot I already prayed in my aircraft," he said, explaining that he had experience of prayers at high speed. Mansoori plans to conduct experiments and said he would take Emirati food with him to share with the crew, who for a brief of time will number nine at the ISS.

At a pre-flight conference, Meir, 42, said the crew communicated by using "Runglish", a mixture of Russian and English. "We still need to work on our Arabic," she joked. Russian Orthodox priests blessed the spacecraft ahead of the launch, in a traditional prayer service often held before Russian rocket launches.