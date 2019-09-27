Overhauled JF-17 aircraft rolled out of ARF Kamra

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra achieved another historic milestone of JF-17 aircraft overhaul facility. According to a PAF press release to mark this momentous occasion, a roll-out ceremony was held at Aircraft Rebuild Factory Kamra on Thursday. Out of first four JF-17 aircraft, two were overhauled in China; whereas, the other two were indigenously overhauled in ARF Kamra. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest of the roll-out ceremony. Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said “We are living in technology-intensive world, where self-reliance and indigenization are key to effectively addressing modern challenges. PAF has been relentlessly pursuing these goals and has achieved remarkable capability”. He further said that JF-17 overhaul is indeed a significant achievement, which could not have been achieved without the dedication and hard work put in by officers and technicians of Aircraft Rebuild Factory. He also appreciated the continuous support of Chinese Aviation Industries including the top management of AVIC, CATIC, CAIC and CADI in our journey towards self-reliance. Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Chairman PAC, Yang Ying, President of China National Aero-technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC), Wang Wel, Vice President Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), Zhan Jianping, President China Aviation Industry Corporation (CAIC) along with other senior civil and defence officials were also present at the occasion.