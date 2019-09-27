close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
September 27, 2019

Three men try to burn van after girl students call out harassment

National

 
September 27, 2019

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Three men allegedly threatened to burn a van after girl students called out their persistent harassment and catcalling, police said Thursday, adding that they have arrested two.

The woman students — studying in schools and colleges in Rahimyar Khan — protested outside the district police officer’s (DPO) office and alleged that the perverts consistently jeered at and catcalled them when they arrived at their educational institutions and left later in the day.

They further said the suspects — identified as Bilal, Adil, and Ishaq — threatened and then attempted to set their van on fire when the women complained of harassment and told them not to catcall them.

Rahimyar Khan police said they have registered a first information report (FIR) on behalf of the van driver, Tanveer, who said the three raucous men tried to intimidate him and the students with weapons when told to refrain from such inappropriate behaviour. Tanveer, the driver, further explained that the pervert men threatened to set the van ablaze, police added.

