close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
DN
Desk News
September 27, 2019

Boy ‘gang-raped’, filmed, blackmailed for five years

Top Story

DN
Desk News
September 27, 2019

FAISALABAD: Another case of “gang-rape” of an 11-year-old boy, making of a video and blackmailing him for five years was registered by Tarkhani police station here on Thursday.

Earlier, the same police station has registered four cases of sexual assault on children and filming of the act during the last one week. According to the first information report (FIR), accused Mohsin and his five accomplices took an 11-year-old boy (A) to his house, “gang-raped” him and made a video of the act.

For the next five years, they kept blackmailing him and also received Rs65,000 from him threatening him of uploading the clip to

social media. The accused in the case have already been nominated in some other cases of the nature.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story