Cantt Gym triumphant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Cantt Gym marched into 3rd round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after defeating Mughalpura Greens by 7 wickets at Wahdat Colony Ground.
Scores: Mughalpra Greens 179/8 in 20 overs (Adil Sarwer 43, Hammad Shafiq 43, M Asif 34, Ali Dilshad 36, Rana Kashif 5/34). Cantt Gym 181/3 in 17 overs (Usman Shafiq 55*, Salman Ali 53, M Saad 33, Afaq Shahid 30).
LAHORE: Cantt Gym marched into 3rd round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after defeating Mughalpura Greens by 7 wickets at Wahdat Colony Ground.
Scores: Mughalpra Greens 179/8 in 20 overs (Adil Sarwer 43, Hammad Shafiq 43, M Asif 34, Ali Dilshad 36, Rana Kashif 5/34). Cantt Gym 181/3 in 17 overs (Usman Shafiq 55*, Salman Ali 53, M Saad 33, Afaq Shahid 30).