Fri Sep 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Cantt Gym triumphant

Sports

September 27, 2019

LAHORE: Cantt Gym marched into 3rd round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after defeating Mughalpura Greens by 7 wickets at Wahdat Colony Ground.

Scores: Mughalpra Greens 179/8 in 20 overs (Adil Sarwer 43, Hammad Shafiq 43, M Asif 34, Ali Dilshad 36, Rana Kashif 5/34). Cantt Gym 181/3 in 17 overs (Usman Shafiq 55*, Salman Ali 53, M Saad 33, Afaq Shahid 30).

