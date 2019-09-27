64 teams to feature in OTC Cricket

LAHORE: The organisers of the first OTC Challenge Cup Cricket Tournament on Thursday announced 64 Clubs which will feature in this mega event.According to Malik Sajjad Akbar, Chairman of the Tournament Committee, they have picked these teams from all the three zones of Lahore.

The 64 teams are: Golden Star Club, Cannon Gym, Young Lucky Star, Garhi Shahu Gym, Mughalpura Gym, Ghalib Sports, Gulberg Eaglets, Khan Sports, Jallo Gym, Cantt Gym, Gaddafi Club, Imperial Club, Shining Club, Baghbanpura Eaglets, Lahore Gym, Dharampura Gym, Mughalpura Whites, New Union Club, Ghalib Gym, Mughalpura Greners, Young Mughalpura Gym, Amir Memorial, Young Prince, Mughalpura XI, Muslimabad Gym, Faran Sports, Mughalpura Sports, Lucky Star, Prince Club, Ghaziabad Gym, Shah Kamal Club, Dar Cricket Club, Cricket Centre, Albilal Club, Township Whites, Township Greens, Pindi Gym, Ludhiana Gym, Wahdat Eaglets, Shah Faisal Club, New Ittefaq Club, Brothers Club, Model Town Society, Khizra Club, Lahore United Club, Raja Club, Model Town Greens, P & T Gym, Muslim Gym, Chand Memorial Club, Apollo Club, Apollo Sports, Akhtar Abdur Rehman Club, Mehboob Park Gym, Crescent Club, Township Crown, Zareef Memorial, Shahdara LDA Club, Kashmir Crown, Victorious Club, Universal Clib, MP Gym, Baghbanpura Greens and Javed Memorial Club.

According to the Chairman Tournament Committee invitations to all clubs have been sent and these clubs have been advised to provide the names of their 20 players to Tournament Organising secretary Hafiz Shahbaz Ali along with their date of birth and CNIC Number on Club letter pad till September 28.