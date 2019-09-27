Ashfaq-led PFF endorses Normalisation Committee

KARACHI: Syed Ashfaq Hussain-led Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Thursday endorsed unanimously the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee (NC) and will hand over the PFF headquarters and bank accounts to the NC with an immediate effect, a source in the PFF Congress told The News.

The decision was made at the PFF emergency Congress meeting held at the PFF headquarters in Lahore on Thursday.

The source said that a four-member committee comprising the PFF chief Ashfaq Hussain Shah, vice-presidents Amir Dogar, Syed Zahir Shah and Naved Haider was constituted which would hand over the headquarters and accounts to the NC being headed by Humza Khan. The source said that the four-member committee would hold a meeting on Friday (today) which would finalise the timing of the handover process.

FIFA a few days ago announced the composition of the five-member committee which besides chairman Humza carries Sikandar Khattak, Munir Ahmed Khan Sadhana, Syed Hasan Najib Shah and former Pakistan captain and former Secretary General of PFF Col Mujahidullah Tareen. After removing the former PFF secretary Col Ahmed Yar Lodhi in its first meeting a few days ago the NC made Col Mujahid as its secretary. A source said that the debate was also made on the controversial status of some of NC’s members in the PFF Congress meeting but eventually the house decided that NC should be backed. FIFA has tasked the NC to conduct club scrutiny, hold elections at the district and provincial level before going for PFF elections. Initially the committee has been given nine months.

However this mandate is subject to change. The NC has already held a couple of meetings at Lahore and will go for recruiting its staff in few days so that it is able to conduct day-to-day affairs of football in Pakistan. The NC will also be able to get operational funds from both FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC). A few days ago, according to a source, outgoing PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat has also written a letter to FIFA about the controversial selection of the NC chairman and one of its key members.

Before going for the Congress meeting on Thursday there were doubts that a split had been created between Dogar Group and Zahir Shah Group and the outcome of the meeting could be disastrous. However, a source said, that majority of the house decided that the NC should be backed in its working so that the long-standing dispute could be resolved.