District bodies disbanded, cities and provincial set-ups yet to be formulated: Club cricket activities at standstill all over Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Club cricket activities have come to standstill all over the country following the approval of new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) constitution that promises overhauling the entire system but when it comes to taking practical steps, nothing has been done so far to take along the grassroots activities.

District cricket associations have been disbanded, city cricket set up has yet to be formulated. On top of that there has been no clue as when the provincial associations will be set up. Tough conditions have been finalised for the club formation and even for activities usually seen at the club level.

The Cabinet approved the new PCB constitution on August 9. Since then we have seen the formation of provincial teams by the PCB itself and not by the provincial associations by the PCB itself which is unique in world cricket.

The general tradition is that that administration set- up comes first followed by game activities. Here we are still waiting for the formation of first ever provincial cricket administrative set-up in decades.

Only the other day, Haroon Rashid, the much talked-about Director Domestic Cricket Operation PCB has issued letters to all district cricket associations, saying, “Under new PCB Constitution 2019 promulgated vide notification dated August 19, district cricket associations have ceased to exist and office-bearers are no longer recognised by the PCB. Subsequently, the provincial committee constituted to run the affairs of district associations for the interim period stand abolished and are no more in existence,” Haroon said in his letter to district associations.

Letter on the same lines has been written to Rawalpindi District Cricket Association ad hoc Committee.

The cricket season has already got under way with the first class cricket. This is the time when generally clubs get into action. The PCB in its new constitution has tough conditions for the formation of clubs as all have to register themselves under society act.

Organising even the mutual tournaments among the clubs has become almost impossible. Under the new PCB clause, the organizer of the club has to seek PCB approval before organising such tournaments.

Such conditions even for organising club events have made it difficult to generate cricket activities at the very start. The season has seen no activity at the grassroots level and even the genuine clubs are unclear as when these would be getting chance to play approved tournaments.

When The News questioned Haroon Rashid on the stalemate being observed at the grassroots level, he said provincial associations would soon be given final shape. “I think the picture would get much clear once provincial associations are given final shape.”

“What we want is to discourage fake tournaments being organised for reason other than game’s promotion.”