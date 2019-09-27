Ex-Pak captain Yousuf slams PCB’s recent decisions

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf lambasted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for preferring Misbahul Haq over Waqar Younis as the head coach of the team. He also criticised PCB for implementing a new policies and appointing head coach-cum-chief selector.

Talking to media here on Thursday, Yousuf said Misbah’s appointment on two most important seats is beyond his understanding. “Misbah’s honesty can be gauged from here that he was himself on the committee to select the coach,” former Test cricketer said.“If the team is to be selected by the coaches, then why is the chief selector required and when will the head coach have time to see new players?”

The right-handed batsman also said that Misbah never allowed Azhar Ali to play ODI under his captaincy. “As long as Misbah was the captain, Azhar Ali was not allowed to join the ODI team although he was a better player than Misbah.”

He also criticised bowling icon Waqar Younis, who has been appointed as bowling coach of the national team. “I was surprised and upset to know that Waqar Younis accepted the title of bowling coach because whenever he gets the role he gets a problem.”

Talking about the revamped domestic structure, Yousuf said there should’ve been eight teams in the first-class cricket instead of six. “It would have been better if we had a team of eight instead of six in the first class.”