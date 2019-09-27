World Cricket incomplete without Pakistan: Sarfraz

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that world cricket is incomplete without Pakistan, thus, the other cricket playing countries should follow the suit and thanked Sri Lanka cricket board for sending its team to Pakistan. He declared the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan through ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan cricket team captain was speaking at pre – series press conference press, ahead of the three ODI matches series at National Stadium on Thursday.He said that it is the time that other cricket playing nations support Pakistan and help in restoration of international cricket here.

Sarfraz opined that “ All things well here land order situation normalize and much better to the past as we have organised PSL regularly from three years, my message to the cricketing world on this occasion is simple, please come and support us in resumption of international cricket in Pakistan,”.

He applauded the role of Pakistan army, Federal and Sindh Government, local administrations and media who devotedly work day to night to organize the matches successfully and restore international cricket series here after a big gape of 10 years. He said that he has good understanding with chief selector and head coach Misbahul Haq, whose captaincy he played a lot of cricket. He informed that both extensively talked on the Pakistan cricket team’s planning and future strategies and they suggested that now Sarfraz Ahmed would bat on number 5 batting order. The Pakistan cricket team captain further, he has no worry to the inclusion of Muhammad Rizwan and emerging of Adnan Akmal for Pakistan cricket team.

He said that Rizwan has been included as batsman, my role is different and I would play my game. He praised the performance of Babar Azam, said that he is wonderful batsman improving day by day and hoped that he would one of the finest and best batsman in the cricketing world in next few years.

On a question related to his Test cricket captaincy, Sarfraz said that he respect the opinion of Sir Zaheer Abbas and Shahid Afridi, but till he is playing good for Pakistan, he would continue and the final decision in the hands of PCB.

Talking about series, the Skipper said that the Sri Lankan cricket team cannot be underestimated. In modern days cricket you can’t take easy to any opponent, only one or two mistake change the result of the match, thus, we would be fully focused on all the three ODIs and go all out. “It is an international team and you can’t be relaxed against any international team, especially in white-ball cricket. It is going to be a good contest and we will give our best against Sri Lanka,” he said.