7 troops killed in Mali ‘terrorist’ ambush

BAMAKO: Seven troops were killed on Thursday in an ambush by suspected jihadists in Mali´s violence-torn central region, the armed forces said. A unit escorting a convoy of trucks laden with fertiliser struck a mine on a highway between Douentza and Sevare before being attacked by gunfire, it said. “Seven (armed forces) members were killed,” it said, adding that “terrorists” — a term typically denoting jihadists — were responsible.
