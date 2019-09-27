Swedish telecoms giant makes $1.2b provision to settle corruption probe

STOCKHOLM: Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson said Thursday it had made a 12 billion kronor ($1.2 billion, 1.1 billion euros) provision to cover the costs of resolving a US corruption investigation.

The charge, which will impact the company´s third quarter earnings, covers the penalty Ericsson expects to receive, it said. Ericsson has been cooperating since 2013 with an investigation by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and, since 2015, with an investigation by the US Department of Justice. The investigation covers a period up to the first quarter of 2017, and involves operations in six countries: China, Djibouti, Indonesia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.