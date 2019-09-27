UK court orders Nigeria to pay $200m in $9.6b case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON, United Kingdom: A UK court ordered the Nigerian government to pay $200 million pending its appeal against the $9.6 billion awarded to a tiny offshore firm involved in a failed gas deal. The high-stakes dispute pits Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) — a British Virgin Islands-registered company founded by two Irish business partners — against the energy-rich but troubled nation of 200 million people. The original settlement against the Nigerian government represented around a fifth of the foreign reserves held by Africa´s largest economy. Justice Christopher Butcher of the Commercial Court in London granted the Nigerian government a stay of execution of the fine pending an appeal. But he also gave the government 60 days to make a $200-million security payment — and 14 days to pay running costs whose sum was not disclosed in court. Justice Butcher said P&ID had the right to seize Nigerian assets should either of those deadlines be missed. The justice based his decision on the “real risk” that Nigeria´s “assets will not be returned in the event that the appeal is successful and would be lost to the government and to the people of Nigeria”.
