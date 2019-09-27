US says China agrees ‘full cooperation’ against fentanyl

BEIJING: The United States and China have pledged “full cooperation” to fight fentanyl trafficking, a powerful opioid that has killed tens of thousands of Americans, the US “drug czar” said Thursday. US President Donald Trump accused Beijing in August of reneging on its promise to crack down on the narcotic, which US officials believe mainly comes from China.

Trump´s accusation came after Beijing designated all analogues of fentanyl as controlled substances on May 1 — a move seen as a gesture to Washington amid the US-China trade war. But Jim Carroll, the director of National Drug Control Policy, said after meeting Chinese officials in Beijing this week that he was “absolutely convinced” that President Xi Jinping was “committed” to combating opioid traffickers.

“We are not here to assign blame to anyone. We came here to build a relationship, to build trust and to understand exactly the steps that China has taken,” the White House official told reporters in the Chinese capital on Thursday.