Fri Sep 27, 2019
September 27, 2019

US university launches kindness institute

World

LOS ANGELES: Lending a helping hand to a co-worker, checking in on an elderly neighbor or allowing someone to cut in front of you in a traffic jam. Such random acts of kindness have been scientifically proven to improve one’s well-being and they will now be the focus of a new Kindness Institute unveiled on Wednesday at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). The institute, the first of its kind, will aim to empower citizens and inspire leaders to build more humane societies through the study of actions, thoughts, feeling and social institutions associated with kindness.

