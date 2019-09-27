Indonesian student dies in law-change protests

KENDARI, Indonesia: An Indonesian student died Thursday as thousands hit the streets nationwide in a wave of opposition to a major overhaul of the country’s criminal code and a bid to weaken its anti-corruption agency, police said. The death appeared to mark the first fatality in days of street battles across the Southeast Asian country, which have left hundreds injured and sparked a call from Amnesty International to probe what it described as “massive police violence” against protesters. The 21-year-old victim was rushed to hospital suffering from a chest wound and later died as riots erupted in Kendari city on Sulawesi island, where the local parliament was torched, authorities said. But police denied playing a role in the death, amid social media claims that the engineering student was shot.