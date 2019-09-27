close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
September 27, 2019

Facebook tightens political ads rules for Singapore

World

AFP
September 27, 2019

SINGAPORE: Facebook on Thursday introduced strict criteria for political ads on the social network in Singapore to prevent the spread of misinformation as the city-state gears up for elections. Faced with criticism the site has been used to manipulate polls, Facebook has been tightening rules on such adverts around the world, from the United States to India.

