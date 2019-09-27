White House sought to bury Trump, Ukraine call: whistleblower

WASHINGTON: The White House moved to “lock down” all records of Donald Trump’s phone call seeking Ukraine’s interference in the 2020 US election, a whistleblower’s complaint released Thursday alleges, in the latest explosive episode in the rapidly unfolding impeachment drama.

The top-secret complaint, declassified by the administration and released by Congress, caps a stunning week of revelations that have put Trump in the sharpest political and legal jeopardy of his presidency. White House officials told the whistleblower they had likely “witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain” in the July call with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the document.

In the days that followed, “I learned from multiple US officials that senior White House officials had intervened to ‘lock down’ all records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced,” the whistleblower said.

Trump has acknowledged that he urged Ukraine to launch an anti-corruption probe against Biden, potentially his chief rival in the 2020 presidential race, and Biden’s son. He says he exerted “no pressure” on Kiev — a claim echoed by Zelensky — and the president took to Twitter Thursday to attack what he called “THE GREATEST SCAM IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS. Critics say Trump had held up $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, to be released only on condition that it investigate the Bidens.

Top Democrats accused the White House on Thursday of engaging in a “cover up” by trying to suppress a record of a phone call in which President Donald Trump urged the leader of Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden.

“This is a cover up,” Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters, as she laid out part of her case for impeaching the president for abuse of power.The White House vowed Thursday to resist “hysteria and false narratives” from the Democrats after release of the details in the allegation by a whistleblower that President Donald Trump tried to influence Ukraine into helping his reelection.

“Nothing has changed with the release of this complaint, which is nothing more than a collection of third-hand accounts of events and cobbled-together press clippings,” Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said. “The White House will continue to push back on the hysteria and false narratives being peddled by Democrats and many in the main stream media,” she said in a statement.