close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 27, 2019

Dengue danger

Newspost

 
September 27, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Dengue in Punjab’ (September 25) by Muhammad Bakhtiyar. The deadly viral disease is desperately extending in Punjab. As so far in this year 2,363 cases of dengue has been reported alone in Punjab where Rawalpindi is dangerously hit compared to other cities of Punjab.

Though the government of Punjab is doing its best to tackle this alarming menace, we have not come up with any positive result of combating the fatal mosquito. Preventive measures must be taken against the eradication of dengue before it becomes too tough to handle it.

Waheed Wahid

Balnigwar

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost