Dengue danger

This refers to the letter ‘Dengue in Punjab’ (September 25) by Muhammad Bakhtiyar. The deadly viral disease is desperately extending in Punjab. As so far in this year 2,363 cases of dengue has been reported alone in Punjab where Rawalpindi is dangerously hit compared to other cities of Punjab.

Though the government of Punjab is doing its best to tackle this alarming menace, we have not come up with any positive result of combating the fatal mosquito. Preventive measures must be taken against the eradication of dengue before it becomes too tough to handle it.

Waheed Wahid

Balnigwar