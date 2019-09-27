Israel rejects Palestinian footballers’ permits

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian footballers were in despair after Israel rejected an appeal against a refusal of visas needed for players to leave Gaza for a long-delayed cup final, their team president said on Thursday.

The second leg of the final of the Palestine Cup, played between the winners of cup competitions in the West Bank and Gaza, was initially delayed in July after Israel denied travel permits to most of Khadamat Rafah’s players. The Gazan side had drawn 1-1 at home with West Bank team Balata FC in the first leg, and the victors of the return leg would have represented the Palestinians in the Asian Champions League.

But this week an Israeli court rejected an appeal against the original decision, after security objections. “There is frustration and despair among the players,” Jamal Harb, president of Khadamat Rafah, told AFP on Thursday.

In total Israel granted permits for 12 of the 35 Gazan team’s players and club officials, said the Israeli military body responsible for civilian matters in the Palestinian territories. Only five of those accepted were players—the others were club officials—said Israeli NGO Gisha, which had led the club’s appeal.