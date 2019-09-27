Seven-try Italy bulldoze Canada for biggest win

FUKUOKA: Italy ran amok against Canada to bag their second bonus-point win in as many games with a 48-7 Rugby World Cup victory on Thursday and vowed to celebrate with an “old-school night”.

It was not a perfect performance as Italy slipped at times from flair and finesse to sloppy, but they did enough to dominate seven tries to one in what was their biggest margin of victory at the World Cup.

With Italy seeking a first World Cup quarter-final berth, their maximum points from two matches sent a message to heavyweights South Africa not to underestimate them.The Springboks, who lost their opener against New Zealand, paid a high price when they were guilty of taking Japan lightly at the last World Cup and cannot afford to do the same again when they meet Italy in Shizuoka in eight days.

Italy, still with the All Blacks to play as well as S Africa, showed their depth by making 10 changes to the starting XV when they beat Namibia and were still too strong for the Canadians. A day after Uruguay’s shock win over Fiji, Canada started with hopes of achieving a similar upset.

The mostly neutral crowd in Fukuoka also gave their support to the Canadians in the 22,000-seat stadium, but it was the vastly rearranged Italian side with the superior forward pack.