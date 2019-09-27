Barclay and Barnier to meet today as Brexit talks continue

LONDON: Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay and the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier will meet on Friday (today) in the latest attempt to make progress towards a deal.

Downing Street acknowledged that there are still “significant obstacles” to reaching an agreement with time counting down to the October 31 deadline.But Boris Johnson believes that progress is being made in his efforts to get rid of the Irish backstop, the contingency measures aimed at preventing a hard border by keeping the UK closely aligned with EU rules.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said there remained a “long way to go” before a deal could be reached but “progress has been made”.In his Commons statement on Wednesday, the Prime Minister pointed to areas where there had been movement, including: Discussions on reopening the Withdrawal Agreement in the negotiations; talks on alternatives to the backstop negotiations on an arrangement that works on the principle of consent and is not permanent.

But the Prime Minister’s spokesman acknowledged that, despite the progress, “there are significant obstacles remaining to concluding a deal”. And Downing Street maintained that the Benn Act, the measure aimed at taking a no-deal Brexit on October 31 off the table, was making the negotiations more difficult.

“There is no doubt that it has hindered our negotiating position but the Prime Minister and colleagues, through hard work, have continued to try to make progress in the face of that piece of legislation,” the spokesman said.

“But no one should be under any illusion, there is a very long way to go.”The Brussels meeting between Barclay and Barnier comes as technical discussions continue between officials.European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva confirmed that a fourth document, called a non-paper in official jargon, had been shared with Brussels by the UK. “We have now received documents from the UK, the fourth one yesterday,” she said.

“The technical discussions are taking place this week with the UK on some aspects of customs and sanitary and phyto-sanitary rules, and the next technical meeting is scheduled for tomorrow.

“There are documents, there are discussions on the basis of the documents, we have negotiation teams but I will not characterise these discussions and exchanges further at this stage as the next step is the European Council.”

The European Council summit of the bloc’s leaders on October 17 looks set to be a crunch moment for the prospects of a deal. There remains a large, and potentially unbridgeable, gap between the EU and the UK side on customs arrangements for Northern Ireland, with Brussels keen to keep it inside a customs union, something that would be unacceptable to Johnson.

The European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt, who met Barnier on Thursday, said the UK’s proposals to resolve the Northern Ireland issues “fall short”. He said the plan must work to “preserve consumer safety, to protect our businesses and preserve the peace”. “So far UK proposals fall short on all three fronts.”