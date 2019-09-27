Karachi gears up for first ODI in 10 years

KARACHI: Karachi hosts a one-day international for the first time in 10 years when Pakistan take on a depleted Sri Lanka on Friday (today), furthering the country’s revival in international cricket.

“History will be made on Friday when Karachi will host the first ODI,” said Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. “We must thank the Sri Lankan team for touring us.”Teams have been reluctant to visit the cricket-mad country since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009. Although no players were killed in the attack, several were injured and eight people died.

The current tour — comprising of three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20s — was tainted by the withdrawal of 10 Sri Lankan players who cited security fears. Sri Lanka then stalled the tour after receiving information of a possible militant attack on the team, before the all clear was finally given last week.

Pakistan have put in place stringent security measures normally reserved for heads ofstate, with around 2,000 security personnel on alert at the team’s hotel and at the ground.Sri Lankan skipper Lahiru Thirimanne — captaining the side after regular skipper Dimuth Karunaratne pulled out — is confident cricket will be in focus. The remaining ODIs will also be in Karachi on Sunday and Wednesday.

The two teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals — all in Lahore — on October 5, 7 and 9.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.