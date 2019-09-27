‘Fellas, work it out,’ Trump tells Imran, Modi

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has said he discussed Kashmir issue with the leaders of India and Pakistan during his separate meetings with them and offered to help with “arbitration or mediation” to the two nuclear-armed countries, who must “work it out”.

“I said, Fellas, work it out. Just work it out,” Trump told a crowded news conference at his hotel on Wednesday after attending the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.The US president said he had “very productive conversations” with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the margins of the 193-member Assembly. “With respect to Pakistan and India, we talked about Kashmir. Whatever help I can be, I said, I offered, whether it’s arbitration or mediation or whatever it has to be.”

President Trump added he would do whatever he could because they were at very serious odds right now and hopefully that would get better. “You look at the two gentlemen heading those two countries, two good friends of mine. I said, fellows work it out, just work it out. Those are two nuclear countries, gotta work it out,” he added.

Tensions have soared between India and Pakistan after Prime Minister Modi revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the disputed state under lockdown, cutting off phone and internet communications, arresting thousands of people, especially young boys, and arresting political leaders.During his meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged President Trump to take up Kashmir, but India has refused any outside mediation.