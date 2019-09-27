Abbasi, Miftah sent to jail on judicial remand till Oct 11

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday sent former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and former managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq to jail on judicial remand in LNG agreement case till October 11.

Judge Muhammad Bashir rejected the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking further extension in the physical remand of the three who were produced in the court following expiry of their physical remand period.

During the hearing, the NAB investigation officer told the court regarding development in the investigation process and prayed the court to grant further physical remand.

At this Abbasi arrived at court rostrum and submitted a nine-page written reply, stating that he had been in the bureau’s custody for 71 days. He claimed that the evidence was not a priority of the NAB rather it just wanted to disrespect and harass him.

The former prime minister said the NAB had sought 20-year record of his assets, bank accounts and shared questionnaires related to eight inquiries to which he had provided the answers and presented relevant record. He alleged that the NAB was harassing the government officials and forcing them to become approvers against him.

“If I had misused my authority then what Ismail and Imran are doing here,” he questioned. Abbasi said the NAB should tell the court that how he had been beneficiary and what corruption he had done by misusing his authority. He said he took full responsibility of the decisions taken during his regime.

The former prime minister said the NAB had not informed the court that how it had estimated the loss of Rs1 billion that was caused to the exchequer due to his alleged misuse of authority. He claimed that the national kitty had received a benefit of Rs1 trillion due to generation of electricity through LNG rather than furnace oil. He also said the anti-graft body had failed to prove its charges against him and prayed the court to dismiss the case.

After hearing both the sides, the court rejected the NAB’s request for more physical remand and ordered sending the three on judicial remand till October 11.